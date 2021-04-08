Mass drive-thru vaccine clinic open in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Vaccines are becoming more and more available, especially for folks in urban areas.
But - what about the people who live in more isolated rural parts of our state?
Getting vaccine trailers in rural areas here in Lauderdale County has been in the works for a couple of months now and today is the day officials are getting more shots in arms.
“I didn’t sleep but about two or three hours because I was excited that there’s an opportunity to get out here,” said Mike Melton.
Melton is the projects manager for Lauderdale County.
He said this is just the beginning of bridging the divide between vaccine equity in rural areas and urban areas.
“Across the country, rural communities have been sort of the back seat and we’re doing our very best to bring it to the people that you don’t have to drive to Florence. You don’t have to drive 30 minutes to go to a facility where you have to get out and go inside,” said Melton.
You don’t have to have an appointment to get a vaccine here. All you have to do is show up to this drive-thru clinic.
Kasey Bujol did just that.
“It was a breeze. My mom works at a hospital and she sent me this text. I was literally on the road as is, just drove right in. Super easy paperwork to fill out. They didn’t have to do anything with my insurance. Got the shot. Got the little card,” said Bujol.
Melton said the mission is to vaccine as many people as possible.
“So we’re going to be here for a good two to three months anyway. As long as the demand needs us to be here,” said Melton.
This trailer will be set up at Cornerstone Church for the foreseeable future and another trailer will be set up at Joe Wheeler State Park in Rogersville on Friday.
