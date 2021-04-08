Harlan School students to get brand new shoes through Kicks for Kids

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Exciting news for Harlan School in Florence!
Every student at the school will be personally handed a brand new pair of shoes and 5 pairs of socks. This comes through Listerhill Foundation’s Kicks for Kids program.
The Harlan School Shoe Drop will happen Thursday, April 15 at 8 a.m.
The elementary school has about 400 students.
Listerhill President & CEO Brad Green, Florence Schools Superintendent Dr. Jimmy Shaw, Florence Mayor Andy Betterton, and Principal Dr. Thomas Casteel, amongst others are anticipated to attend and assist with the shoe distribution.
The purpose of the Listerhill Foundation is charitable which includes improving the lives of adults, youth and children in the northwestern region of Alabama. The goal of this shoe drop is to increase self-esteem, encourage school participation. reduce prejudice, and to give students an opportunity to reach their highest potential.
