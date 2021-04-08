Guntersville clinic working to keep up with vaccines, concerned about spike in cases

GUNTERSVILLE Ala. (WAFF) - Many clinics across the Tennessee Valley have been busy giving out vaccines and testing for COVID-19.
That’s the case in Guntersville at Lakeside Clinic.
Health officials there say they’ve had an overwhelming response of patients coming to get vaccines, but COVID-19 cases are slightly on the rise.
Since January, more than 300,000 vaccines have been given out at Lakeside Clinic Guntersville.
Administrative Assistant Sydney Jones said they have had to shift schedules and nurses are working much longer hours.
Only current patients at the clinic are eligible to get the vaccines by appointment.
Health leaders say currently, Alabama is under a 5 percent positivity rate for the first time since the pandemic began.
Family Physician Dr. Jeffrey Saylor said he has seen younger patients coming in with positive test results and believes cases could increase after the holiday.
“I still think we’re seeing it among the younger population because they haven’t been vaccinated and they also tend to be much more mobile. They tend to gather in large functions more frequently. They’re also more fearless, but it can affect them just like it can someone in their 70′s and they will spread t more readily,” said Dr. Saylor.
Dr. Saylor says he encourages the younger population to get vaccinated in efforts to help reduce the spread.
