Former Limestone Co. Superintendent pleads guilty in fraud case

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Former Superintendent Tom Sisk pleaded guilty in the fraud case involving Athens and Limestone County schools.
Sisk plead guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States in front of a judge in a special called video conference on April 8. For now, WAFF is told he could face five years in prison and could have to pay up to a $250,000 fine.
Sisk’s trial is scheduled for September 2021. WAFF is told he is going to be a witness for prosecutors since he plead guilty.
Retired educator Gregory “Earl” Corkren pleaded guilty on the same day as Sisk. Corkren is from Tuscaloosa County and faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., and fraud with identification documents.
Like Sisk, Corkren will not participate in trial as a defendant, but as a witness for the prosecution. Corkren remains out on bond at this time.
David Tutt are also set to plead guilty.
Others who are charged in this case include William Lee “Trey” Holladay and his wife Deborah Holladay as well as William Richard Carter, Jr.
All were formerly employed by the Athens City School District.
