Florence shuttle services will resume April 9

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - After Florence shuttle services have been on pause due to the pandemic, they will once again resume beginning April 9.
Florence Parks and Recreation administrators announced shuttle services will resume April 9 at 5 p.m., when Alabama’s statewide mask mandate expires.
On April 7, Governor Ivey announced a new order, “Safer Apart,” which encourages citizens to social distance and wear masks in crowded settings, whether than enforce it.
The City of Florence is following state guidelines and city officials recommend social distancing and masks when it is appropriate.
