Ethics Commission refers possible charge against HPD Captain to Madison DA

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville Police Department Captain is now facing a state ethics charge.
In an Alabama Ethics Commission meeting on Wednesday, the commission voted that they believe Huntsville Police Precinct Commander Jeffrey Rice, Sr. may have committed a minor violation of the Alabama Ethics Act. The commission voted unanimously to have the case handled administratively and referred for review to the Madison County district attorney.
No details of the violation were revealed during the meeting.
The City of Huntsville released the below statement following Wednesday’s meeting:
“The Alabama Ethics Commission today publicly voted there was sufficient evidence that Captain Jeffery Rice committed a minor violation of the Ethics Act, the resolution of which will be handled administratively.
In these matters, the City of Huntsville is not permitted to comment or publicly disclose any information until the ethics complaint has a final resolution. Inquiries of potential violations of the Ethics Law are subject to the provisions of the Grand Jury Secrecy Act.
Captain Rice remains employed and on duty.”
