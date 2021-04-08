Crime of the Week: The Sharp dressed swiper

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Crime Stoppers want to remind you to keep a close eye on your belongings wherever you are.
Take a good look to see if you can identify a sharp dressed swiper.
Huntsville police are hoping you can bring this guy wearing a tie and vest to justice. Investigators tell us he wandered around several offices in Huntsville Hospital, taking at least two wallets from purses. It didn’t take him long to go on a charging spree at CVS and Walgreens.
Officials believe he possibly drives a Silver Chevrolet Malibu.
If you have a tip that leads police to these suspects, you could qualify for up to $1,000. Call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.
