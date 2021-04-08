Big Ole’ Ballpark Fair starts Thursday at Toyota Field

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, the Rocket City Trash Pandas have you covered!
Starting April 8 and running until April 18, the Big Ole’ Ballpark Fair is taking place right next to Toyota Field.
This is the second time the Trash Pandas are hosting it. WAFF is told it’s even bigger and better this year!
In addition to classic fair rides and games, fair goers can watch a trapeze artist, sea lion show and a pig show!
Guests can even can play for cash, enjoy carnival fair games, ride tons of rides for young kids and adults. And here’s the good news, it’s all included in your admission and wrist band!
You can buy tickets right at the entrance, but if you buy a wristband online you can save three dollars!
