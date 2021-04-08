ALEA busts Russellville man on drug trafficking charge; seized meth estimated over $100K in street value

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency seized meth, marijuana and other drug related materials in a bust on Wednesday.
On April 7, ALEA served two search warrants in Tuscumbia related to drug trafficking complaints. Hunter Reid Hulsey, age 31 of Russellville, was wanted in relation to the warrants.
The two warrants were executed at the following locations:
- a warehouse near Highway 72
- a storage locker at a facility near 6th Street
Following the search, officers arrested Hulsey on a charge of trafficking in methamphetamine. Four ounces of methamphetamine and a handgun were both found in his possession at the time of arrest. Hulsey was transported to the Franklin County Jail.
Agents also located 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 5.5 pounds of marijuana and digital scales at the searched locations. Additional narcotics charges may be filed at a later time.
According to ALEA, this is enough meth for approximately 1,120 single uses with an estimated street value of $112,000.
The estimated street value of the marijuana is $8,800.
