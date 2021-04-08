Alabama House Committee approves medical marijuana bill

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Medical Marijuana is one step closer to being available to specific groups in the state of Alabama. After years of debate, this bill looks like it has a chance of passing.
If this bill passes it could make Alabama the 37th state to allow medical use of products made from marijuana. But, it’s important to note, this would only allow pills, creams, and oils, not recreational smokable or edible products.
Sen. Tim Melon’s bill would allow people with more than a dozen medical conditions to have access to medical marijuana with a physician’s approval. Those conditions include anxiety, chronic pain, cancer, and terminal illness.
The Legislation also sets up a commission to regulate growing, processing, and dispensing in Alabama.
Attorney General, Steve Marshall, says he’s against the bill, and some lawmakers don’t like the taxes connected to the products either.
The bill will now move along to a House Health Committee where it is expected to face even more push-back. If approved there, it could come to a vote on the House floor for the first time.
