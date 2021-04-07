Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

For the afternoon, things will stay calm and warm with highs reaching near 80 degrees. Clouds will shuffle in and continue to build heading into late afternoon. Rain will eventually make its way in from the west around 9pm.
Showers and storms are looking likely as we enter into the evening hours today, and overnight into your Thursday morning drive. The potential for strong, gusty winds and heavy rain are our primary threats.
By Thursday afternoon, sunshine will return and we will get a break from rain and storms until late Friday into Saturday. Through the week we could see upwards of 2″ across the Tennessee Valley for rain totals.
On to a cool stretch for the second week of April with temperatures trending a little cooler than normal in the extended forecast.
