Shoals funeral home helping locals apply for FEMA Funeral Assistance

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting next week, families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 can apply for federal funeral assistance.
Morrison’s Funeral Home is trying to help families sort through how to get reimbursed.
Hundreds of thousands of Americans are dealing with unexpected funeral costs.
In the Shoals, more than 400 people have died from coronavirus according to ADPH.
FEMA has $2 billion to help families cover funeral costs.
Starting April 12, families who lost loved ones during the pandemic can start applying.
In Tuscumbia, Morrison’s Funeral home put together information online to help families apply for this aid.
Public Relations Director, Chad Holder said that they wanted to be able to help any grieving family possible.
“So we wanted to do what we felt like was important and better serving the Tennessee valley as a whole to educate people as much as possible about how they can go about recouping costs of a death that they weren’t prepared for, unexpected, those type of things,” said Holder.
