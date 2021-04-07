Secretary of State John Merrill announces he will not run for U.S. Senate following report of affair

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill announced Wednesday he will not seek any elected office in 2022, after his term ends.
A report from Al.com says Merrill made the choice because of an inappropriate relationship with a woman.
However, the statement released by Merrill’s office does not point to an affair.
“After much prayer, reflection, and conversations with my wife, Cindy, I have decided that I will not be a candidate for any office in 2022,” the statement reads.
WAFF has made several requests to Merill’s office for additional information about this.
It was rumored he would run for U.S. Senate in 2022.
