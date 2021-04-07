80s possible today ahead of a strong line of storms late this evening

Happy Wednesday! Get ready for some warmth and some storms!
A warm and breezy start to your Wednesday for much of the Valley. Temperatures this morning are into the mid to upper 50s and low 60s to start our day and we are on our way into the upper 70s and low 80s. Wind today will be gusty at times, coming out of the south at 15 to 25 mph. That will bring in more warmth and humidity for the afternoon. Clouds will be in and out for most of the day but will be become more consistent as we move into the late afternoon and evening. We are expecting a line of storms to move in from our west as we head into the evening and these will be with us overnight into Thursday. The line of storms looks like it will move in just after 7 or 8pm and the severe threat should diminish by 11pm to midnight.
This line of storms has the potential to be strong, bringing some gusty winds as they push in. The strongest wind gusts should stay below severe criteria (58mph) but we still may see some strong gusts of 45 to 50 mph at times. Heavy rain and loud thunder & lightning will be the other impacts as the line rolls in. Rain totals have the potential to reach 1 to 2 inches in some communities, with localized heavier amounts possible in some spots. The strongest storms should weaken by the time they reach I-65, but storms will continue through the overnight. Storms should finally wrap up by the early morning on Thursday and we will clear out as we move into the afternoon. We also have to watch Saturday for storms as well with the threat that some may be strong, but it isn’t anything concrete right now.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
