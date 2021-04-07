80s possible today ahead of a strong line of storms late this evening

A warm and breezy start to your Wednesday for much of the Valley. Temperatures this morning are into the mid to upper 50s and low 60s to start our day and we are on our way into the upper 70s and low 80s. Wind today will be gusty at times, coming out of the south at 15 to 25 mph. That will bring in more warmth and humidity for the afternoon. Clouds will be in and out for most of the day but will be become more consistent as we move into the late afternoon and evening. We are expecting a line of storms to move in from our west as we head into the evening and these will be with us overnight into Thursday. The line of storms looks like it will move in just after 7 or 8pm and the severe threat should diminish by 11pm to midnight.