Rain and storms moving in overnight

A line of showers and storms will move in from the west into Alabama shortly tonight and continue to head east.
We are expecting to see strong gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. The cold front helping to feed these storms will pass through by the time you roll out of bed and head off to work. A few lingering showers are possible, but for the most part the rain should be over by daybreak Thursday.
By Thursday afternoon sunshine will return and we will get a break from rain and storms until late Friday into Saturday. Through the week we could see upwards of 2″ across the Tennessee Valley for rain totals.
On to a cool stretch for the second week of April with temperatures trending a little cooler than normal in the extended forecast.
