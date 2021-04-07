Police say Decatur man accused of rape, assault sentenced to life

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A judge sentenced a man to life in prison without the possibility of parole for assaulting a Decatur woman in 2019.
Police say, on January 25, 2021, Rodney Brown, 54, of Decatur, was found guilty of first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary and second-degree domestic violence. On April 7, Brown was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole on rape, burglary and kidnapping charges. Additionally, he was sentenced to life in prison on the domestic violence charge.
In February 2019, Decatur police responded to Hardee’s on 6th Avenue about an assault that was reported.
Upon arrival, officers found a victim who said she was assaulted at another location. The victim had multiple cuts on her head and was transported to the hospital to receive medical treatment.
Through further investigation, Brown was identified as the suspect and police found him shortly after interviewing the victim.
