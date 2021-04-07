Police charge Decatur man with arson after setting a home, car on fire

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police and fire crews responded to a home and car that was set on fire in Decatur on Tuesday.
Officers said both incidents happened around 7 a.m. The home is located near Hillwood Drive and the car was parked at La Quinta Inn near Beltline Road.
Authorities tell WAFF the victim stated, Bernard Obrian Driskell, 35, was making threats to harm and kill her. Investigators discovered Driskell was the suspect who set both fires.
Decatur Police Department located Driskell during the day driving in NW Decatur, following a vehicle pursuit. Driskell was arrested by DPD and was found to be in possession of a firearm and a quantity of cocaine.
Officers charged Driskell with attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, driving while revoked, running a stop sign, reckless driving and speeding.
After further investigation, officers obtained probable cause to charge Driskell with two counts of second-degree domestic violence, second-degree arson, and certain person prohibited to possess a firearm.
Driskell was transported to the Morgan County Correctional Facility and is being held on a $152,800 bond.
