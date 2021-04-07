3 people injured in head-on collision near Patton Road in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were injured in a head on collision near the Patton Road and Bob Wallace intersection in Huntsville Wednesday morning.
According to HEMSI, a 6-year-old and one male, in the first car, are both suffering serious injuries. Officials said a 50-year-old woman, in the second car, is also suffering serious injures.
Everyone involved in the crash was transported to Huntsville Hospital, where the man is still in surgery at, according to HEMSI officials.
WAFF is told the young girl was later flown to Children’s Hospital, and the other female driver is in stable condition.
