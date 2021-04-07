Park officials, first responders push safety measures at Little River Canyon National Preserve

”So, when a lot of visitors come out, they’re hanging out below little river falls, or they are down at little falls. The water may be almost neglectable, so the pools tend to be a little calmer. And in the cases, we were seeing early on the river was moving rather swiftly and it only takes about 6 inches of water to sweep someone off of their feet. So, I think we had a lot of visitors not use to the conditions they were seeing,” said Switzer.