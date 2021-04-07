New filing in Limestone Co. Sheriff Mike Blakely’s case

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - There are new claims in a criminal case against Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.
State Prosecutors say Sheriff Blakely’s gambling habits are part of a criminal case against him.
Sheriff Mike Blakely was indicted in 2019 on multiple theft and ethics charges. But, the indictment doesn’t specifically mention gambling.
Blakely’s attorneys filed a motion asking that evidence of his gambling and drinking practices be excluded from the case against him.
That motion is actually under seal, but WAFF learned about it because of a document filed by prosecutors.
Attorneys for the State argue that evidence, particularly related to Sheriff Blakely gambling, is important to their case.
Those attorneys say Blakely actually gambled using money from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
They also argue that Blakely was at a casino in Biloxi while he was supposed to be a Sheriff’s Conference in Gulf Shores.
Blakely’s jury trial is set for July 12th.
The jury selection process for that could begin next month.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.