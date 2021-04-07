Mural design ideas needed from teens for Merchants Alley in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Main Street is looking for “instagram-able” design submissions from teens ages 14 to 18 living in Limestone County for a new mural wall in Merchants Alley. It’s located off of 107 North Jefferson Street, between Terranova’s and the Athens Main Street office.
The space for the project is about 12′ W x 8′ 8″ H and has a wood exterior. The theme of Merchants Alley is “Athens Amplified,” with music at its core. Athens Main Street is asking for the art to incorporate the music theme into the design.
To submit your design, email a good quality JPEG, PNG or PDF image of the work to trishablack@charter.net. In the body of the email, include your name, title of work, school, email address and phone number. If you are unable to email the submission, a hard copy with contact information can be dropped off or mailed to: Athens Main Street 107 North Jefferson Street Athens, AL 35611.
The artist behind the winning sketch will receive $500.
You can find more details and requirements for the contest by clicking here.
