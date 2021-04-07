Mask requirements for school systems across the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s mask mandate expires today.
School systems across the Tennessee Valley have differing mask protocols for students and staff following the expiration of the mandate.
See below for the latest school system announcements:
- Albertville City Schools - Following the expiration of the state mask mandate, masks will no longer be required for students and staff. Those wishing to wear masks may continue.
- Arab City Schools - Masks will be required for students and staff throughout the duration of the school year.
- Athens City Schools - Masks will be required for students and staff throughout the duration of the school year
- Colbert County Schools - Following the expiration of the state mask mandate, masks will no longer be required for students and staff. Those wishing to wear masks may continue.
- Cullman County Schools - Following the expiration of the state mask mandate, masks will no longer be required for students and staff. Superintendent Shane Barnette said masks will be optional for any person that wants to continue to wear one.
- DeKalb County Schools - Beginning on April 12, masks will no longer be required for students and staff. Those wishing to wear masks may continue.
- Florence City Schools - Following the expiration of the state mask mandate, Florence City Schools will require students and staff to wear masks throughout the duration of the school year.
- Huntsville City Schools - Following the expiration of the state mask mandate, Huntsville City Schools will require students and staff to wear masks throughout the duration of the school year.
- Lauderdale County Schools - Following the expiration of the state mask mandate, masks will no longer be required for students and staff. While not a requirement, Superintendent Jerry Hill said that it would be strongly recommended and encouraged that students and staff members continue to wear the masks.
- Madison City Schools - Masks will be require for students and staff throughout the duration of the school year.
- Madison County Schools - Masks will be required for students and staff throughout the duration of the school year.
- Marshall County Schools - Following the expiration of the state mask mandate, masks will no longer be required for students and staff. Those wishing to wear masks may continue.
- Morgan County Schools - Masks will be required for students and staff throughout the duration of the school year.
- Muscle Shoals City Schools - Masks will be required for students and staff throughout the duration of the school year.
- Russellville City School - Masks will be required on buses. Masks will not be required in schools, but they will be encouraged.
- Sheffield City Schools - Masks will be required for students and staff throughout the duration of the school year.
- Tuscumbia City Schools - Following the expiration of the state mask mandate, masks will no longer be required for students and staff. Those wishing to wear masks may continue.
Continue to check this story for updates on school system masking policies.
