Limestone County Schools adds new state-of-the-art buses to its fleet

Limestone County Schools adds new state-of-the-art buses to its fleet
(Source: Live 5 News)
By Jessica Barnett and WAFF 48 Digital Staff | April 7, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT - Updated April 7 at 8:07 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County Schools added 30 new buses to their fleet which include state-of-the-art features.

According to our news partners at the News Courier, the new buses arrived over spring break. Each bus will include air-conditioning for its riders at the start and end of each day.

“That’s a big deal,” said LCS Director of Transportation Rusty Bates. Bates said there are some drivers who have been driving for years without air-conditioning.

Some of the features that are built into the buses are, upgraded security measures, extra handrails and padded seats throughout the interior. Also, a more visible name will be on the side of the bus in yellow-orange letters.

Read the full story from our news partners at the News Courier.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.