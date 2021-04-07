Limestone County Schools adds new state-of-the-art buses to its fleet

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County Schools added 30 new buses to their fleet which include state-of-the-art features.
According to our news partners at the News Courier, the new buses arrived over spring break. Each bus will include air-conditioning for its riders at the start and end of each day.
“That’s a big deal,” said LCS Director of Transportation Rusty Bates. Bates said there are some drivers who have been driving for years without air-conditioning.
Some of the features that are built into the buses are, upgraded security measures, extra handrails and padded seats throughout the interior. Also, a more visible name will be on the side of the bus in yellow-orange letters.
Read the full story from our news partners at the News Courier.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.