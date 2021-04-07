5K Run Against Violence takes off in May

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 5K Run Against Violence will return to Huntsville for its second year, giving you a chance to get some exercise and help a good cause.
This year, the event will be a virtual run due to the pandemic and to maintain the health and safety of everyone involved.
The goal of the race is to raise awareness about crime and mental health resources through several agencies. You can even create a fundraising team to raise money.
All the money raised is going to help the community of anyone who has been impacted by violent crimes.
Once you make it across that virtual finish line, prizes will be awarded not only to the top runners, but to the top fundraising teams!
The virtual 5K is taking place May 12 through the 16th.
You can find more information and register online on the Run Against Violence website.
