Huntsville Hospital Health System mask requirement remains following expiration of statewide mandate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - All hospitals in the Huntsville Health System will continue mask requirements for the foreseeable future.
According to a statement from the hospital system, the system expected Gov. Kay Ivey to allow the statewide mask mandate to expire on April 9. With the belief that masks contribute to a safer environment, the system plans to keep a mask requirement in place beyond Friday.
The hospital system’s statement notes the decision to continue with COVID precautions aligns with recommendations from the Alabama Hospital Association and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This story will be updated with further comments if Gov. Ivey issues any other announcement on Wednesday.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.