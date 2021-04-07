DeKalb County Schools not requiring masks after mandate expires

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A statewide mask mandate will expire in Alabama this Friday, but school leaders still must decide what happens in their own districts.
Starting on April 12th, masks will no longer be required at DeKalb County Schools, as long as the Governor doesn’t change her decision.
“We’ve seen a steady decline in cases and it’s almost been non-existent for the last several weeks at our schools. Just like we have the last several months and past year, we will be responsive on any tends, data or upticks and will respond when necessary,” said Barnett.
Barnett believes his staff has acted responsibly and added the majority of school employees have been vaccinated.
“We had onsite vaccine clinics that we held and those that participated in it they are closer to their three weeks. So when the mask mandate would be removed, they will be over three weeks post their second vaccine, so they will be fully vaccinated,” sad Barnett.
As for nearby school districts, at Albertville City Schools, Superintendent Boyd English announced masks will be optional for students and staff. Students will be required to wear a mask if they are in areas closer where they are closer than three feet together.
For Marshall County Schools, Superintendent Cindy Wigley said masks will not be required in outdoor areas and where three feet of social distancing can be maintained.
If they are within three feet of one another and in common areas, masks will be enforced.
Back in DeKalb County, Superintendent Barnett said he is looking forward to students once again being able to go on field trips.
