Decatur City Council votes to end local mask mandate

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - After Alabama’s statewide mask mandate expires on April 9, the city of Decatur will also drop its local mask mandate.
A special meeting was called on April 7 where Decatur City Council voted to drop the local mask mandate and follow the state’s guidance.
Governor Ivey announced today new “Safer Apart” order, enoucouragin masks after April 9, but not enforcing them.
Decatur has its own municipal mask ordinance in place and it’s been up for debate whether or not city officials would continue the mandate or not.
