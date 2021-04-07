City of Athens will not issue a local mask mandate

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks just announced he will not issue a local mask mandate for the city after Alabama’s statewide mandate expires on April 9.
The mayor’s decision comes after the recently updated state order from Governor Ivey, “Safer Apart,” which claims masks are strongly encouraged, instead of required.
“Our local businesses and organizations can follow state guidelines and make their own decision whether to encourage or require masks,” Marks said. “COVID certainly has not gone away although more people are getting the vaccine. We still need to be cautious and have personal responsibility.”
A statement released by city officials says city facilities may require masks because of the high volume of foot traffic, such as the Athens Police Department or local businesses. Notices will be posted at entrances of buildings to let visitors know if masks are, or are not, required.
Seating will also remain spaced apart for Athens City Council meetings and other meetings at City Hall.
