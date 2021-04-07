Calhoun Community College hosts drive-thru college fair

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The pandemic certainly put a twist on everyday tasks including how students make decisions on higher education.
Tuesday, Calhoun Community College hosted a college fair for high school students in north Alabama.
Around 50 colleges from all across the state and southeast region were at the campus in Huntsville Tuesday afternoon.
But instead of meeting inside, the students rode through for a drive-thru style fair, scanning a QR code when they arrived to get information on all the schools.
“We’re very proactive with ALACRAO members and trying to support our local high schools. Very critical for them to make their decisions, because these are big decisions, we’re talking about the next four years of their educational career,” says Doug Brazier, business developer for Calhoun.
