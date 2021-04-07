Arab High School student wins 4th Congressional District Art Competition

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An Arab High School student is heading to Washington D.C. after winning the 4th Congressional District Art Competition.
Kennedy Copeland, an 11th grader at Arab High, won the best of show award at congressman Robert Aderholt’s annual congressional art competition, said officials
According to the Congressman Aderholt’s office, her artwork was a mixed media piece titled ‘American Nightmare’, which displayed an elderly woman wearing a mask.
“I wanted to bring notice back to the people who this is really all about, it’s the older people. They were kind of forgotten about and they were the most affected. And I felt like focusing on that was an important part of capturing what this time was about,” said Copeland.
WAFF is told Copeland’s artwork will hang in the U.S. capital for the next year. Copeland received a $12,000 scholarship to the Savanna School of Art and Design in Georgia.
