Alabama home delivery of alcoholic beverages one step closer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A bill allowing beer, wine and spirits to be shipped directly to your home is heading to Governor Ivey’s desk. This after Senate Bill 126 passed the senate on Tuesday.
Originally this bill excluded breweries, wineries and distilleries, but now according to The Alabama Brewers Guild the bill was amended to include brewery and distillery tasting rooms.
Reaction for this bill by local business owners who could participate was positive.
Stephanie Kennedy-Mell owns Church Street Wine Shoppe and multiple other businesses in Huntsville. She said once this bill is official it means she will be able to take customer service to the next level.
“We do a lot of curbside pickup and now we can deliver to your house with a really great meal so we are really excited about that,” she said.
Meanwhile, Trey Atwood who owns Cross Eyed Owl Brewing Company said he feels this bill is good, but it can be costly to participate in and he won’t be doing it.
“For small guys like us we have a very small footprint we have a very small staff. It won’t affect us that much because we just aren’t going to be able to do it.”
Atwood does mention that by allowing this bill, it means there’s more chance for other bills that would help local breweries and businesses.
People 21-years-old and older would be allowed to order.
The bill also makes a licensing procedure and limits how much alcohol someone can have shipped.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.