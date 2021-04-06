Warm & sunny day with the 80s possible today & tomorrow

Happy Tuesday! Grab the sunscreen because you’re going to need it!
Another A+ kind of day on the way today and we are going to see plenty of sunshine! Temperatures this morning are into the low to mid 50s for most spots, with a few into the upper 40s. Skies are clear and should stay that way all day long. Plenty of sun this afternoon and a south wind at 5 to 10 mph will lead to a beautiful afternoon. High temperatures today will be into the upper 70s, possibly the low 80s in some spots. Even warmer temperatures are on the way overnight into Wednesday. Wednesday morning will be into the mid 50s. Afternoon high temperatures will be near 80-degrees!
Clouds will develop and move in throughout the day on Wednesday. Wind will be breezy too, gusting from the south at 15 to 25 mph. That will bring in a lot of warmth, but also some moisture with a chance at rain late. A line of strong storms in Mississippi will be pushing east and could bring us some rain by midnight into Thursday morning. Right now, it looks like the greatest risk of severe storms will be to our west, but a few of these storms may be strong as they roll into NW Alabama. The biggest issue will be gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph along with areas of heavy rainfall. Also keeping an eye on the weekend for some more showers and storms.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
