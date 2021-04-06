Warm, sunny day with the 80s possible today & tomorrow

Clouds will develop and move in throughout the day on Wednesday. Wind will be breezy too, gusting from the south at 15 to 25 mph. That will bring in a lot of warmth, but also some moisture with a chance at rain late. A line of strong storms in Mississippi will be pushing east and could bring us some rain by midnight into Thursday morning. Right now, it looks like the greatest risk of severe storms will be to our west, but a few of these storms may be strong as they roll into NW Alabama. The biggest issue will be gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph along with areas of heavy rainfall. Also keeping an eye on the weekend for some more showers and storms.