UPDATE: Investigators identify package theft suspect in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Investigators have identified a suspect in a recent incident involving a stolen package from a Madison County home.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information on Stacy Marie Osborn to contact the office at 256-533-8820. See a photo of Osborn in the below tweet.
ORIGINAL: Investigators in Madison County are looking for a woman who stole a package from the porch of a home on April 1.
According to deputies, a female driving an older model Ford Explorer/Expedition pulled into the driveway of a home in the 700 block of Dug Hill Road around 1 p.m. Authorities said the woman approached the front door and removed a package from the porch. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in identifying this woman.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Investigator Harvey at jharvey@madisoncountyal.gov or (256) 533-8820.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.