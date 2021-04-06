Three men arrested in connection to a forgery incident in Florence

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers responded to a forgery call at a bank on Hough Road in Florence yesterday morning.
According to the Florence Police Department, William Jefferies attempted to cash a check for $10,000 that was stolen from a local church. FPD said the incident occurred around 11 a.m. on April 6.
Jefferies and Clifford Leonard were charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, third degree criminal possession of forged instrument and first-degree theft of property, said officers.
Hayden Vandiver was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Officers tell WAFF Jefferies has a $4,500 bond, Leonard has a $4,000 bond, and Vandiver has a $1,000 Bond.
Sgt. Ryan Kelly with Florence Police Department stated, all three suspects were riding in the same vehicle and were arrested during the same incident.
