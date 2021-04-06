That Nutrition Place opens at new location in downtown Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A nutrition store has opened in downtown Florence, offering a variety of supplements, healthy drinks, including coffee-based and smoothies, and an InBody weight measurement and is adding an IV room.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, Juan Nava, who operates That Nutrition Place, said the store’s main offering involves assisting customers in meeting their health goals.
“We try to help people,” Nava said. “We’re not trying to throw products at them.”
Nava also serves as a success story because, he expanded his That Nutrition Place in Hartselle to other stores, including the new location in Florence.
Nava has many interesting tools that customers can use in order to track their weigh journey, including the InBody scale.
View the full story from our news partners at the Times Daily.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.