Some businesses continue with mask requirement even as state mandate scheduled to expire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s statewide mask mandate is set to expire Friday, April 9, but that does not mean it is time to totally throw out your masks.
While some merchants may drop the mask requirement after the state mandate expires, several big corporate chains and local businesses say they will continue to require masks as a way to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
- 1892 East Restaurant & Tavern
- Domaine South
- Drakes in Huntsville
- Peggy Ann Bakery
- Salon Noelle
- Toy Place Downtown
- Toyota Field
- United Way of Madison County
- Aldi
- Costco
- CVS
- FedEx
- Home Depot
- Khol’s
- Kroger
- Lowe’s
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Target
- T-Mobile
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Verizon
- Below the Radar- masks preferred not required, employees will wear masks
- Harrison Brother’s Hardware- masks preferred not required, employees will wear masks
- Straight to Ale- masks preferred not required
Keep in mind, federal orders will apply to airports, public transportation and federal buildings. So make sure to keep a mask handy if you are visiting any of these places.
Many businesses are still trying to make final decisions before Friday arrives. This list will continue to be updated as we hear more.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.