Police arrest Decatur man for domestic violence, assault
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | April 6, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 4:01 PM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Sandra Street in Decatur in reference to a stabbing investigation.

Officers said they arrived on scene and determined a woman and her boyfriend, Kenneth Lee Crowder, 36, were involved in a verbal altercation that later turned physical.

During the investigation, officers learned that Crowder armed himself with a knife and stabbed his girlfriend. WAFF is told she was transported to Decatur-Morgan Hospital to receive treatment for her injury.

A warrant for Crowder’s arrest was issued for second-degree domestic violence and assault.

On April 5, Crowder was located and placed under arrest.

He was transported to the Morgan County Correctional Facility where he was booked on a $5,000 bond.

