Police arrest Decatur man for domestic violence, assault

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Sandra Street in Decatur in reference to a stabbing investigation.
Officers said they arrived on scene and determined a woman and her boyfriend, Kenneth Lee Crowder, 36, were involved in a verbal altercation that later turned physical.
During the investigation, officers learned that Crowder armed himself with a knife and stabbed his girlfriend. WAFF is told she was transported to Decatur-Morgan Hospital to receive treatment for her injury.
A warrant for Crowder’s arrest was issued for second-degree domestic violence and assault.
On April 5, Crowder was located and placed under arrest.
He was transported to the Morgan County Correctional Facility where he was booked on a $5,000 bond.
