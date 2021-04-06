Morgan County man killed in single-vehicle wreck

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Somerville man on Monday.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Antonio Cowley, 55, was killed when the 2002 Honda Shadow he was operating attempting to move into the right lane, lost control, ran off the roadway and struck a culvert.
The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. near Hillsboro on Alabama 20 at the 58 mile marker.
According to authorities, Cowley sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to a Huntsville hospital. He succumbed to those injuries and was pronounced deceased by the hospital staff, said officials.
ALEA Highway Patrol Division is investigating this accident.
