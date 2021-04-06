Mask requirement for DeKalb County students, staff expires next week

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - DeKalb County students and staff will not be required to wear masks beginning April 12.
In a Monday Facebook announcement, Superintendent Jason Barnett said the wearing of masks will become a personal decision beginning next week. Barnett said the school system will continue to support any student or staff member that decides to wear masks.
The school system’s announcement comes ahead of the April 9 end date for Alabama’s mask mandate.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.