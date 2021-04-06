Mask requirement for DeKalb County students, staff expires next week

The choice of ‘to wear’ or ‘not to wear’ begins April 12

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | April 6, 2021 at 6:03 AM CDT - Updated April 6 at 7:50 AM

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - DeKalb County students and staff will not be required to wear masks beginning April 12.

In a Monday Facebook announcement, Superintendent Jason Barnett said the wearing of masks will become a personal decision beginning next week. Barnett said the school system will continue to support any student or staff member that decides to wear masks.

See attached memo for information pertaining to the usage of masks in DeKalb County Schools following Governor Ivey’s anticipated removal of the mask mandate this Friday, April 9, 2021.

Posted by Jason Barnett, DeKalb County Superintendent on Monday, April 5, 2021

The school system’s announcement comes ahead of the April 9 end date for Alabama’s mask mandate.

