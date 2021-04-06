Mask mandate rules at Huntsville Speedway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s statewide mask mandate ends Friday, April 9th.
The owner of a big sports venue in the Rocket City says you’ll need to have your mask to get through his gate.
This Saturday is just the second race of the year at the Huntsville Speedway.
Owner Robbie Edger wants you to play it safe.
When you arrive, you must wear a mask, but once you take your seat and spread out, your mask can come off.
“We’re still going to ask everybody to wear their mask, and be aware that this coronavirus is still out here. So when you come through our front door and when you buy your ticket, we are going to ask you to wear the mask. As you come up to the grandstands you can go ahead and take them off and be free and sit with your families,” said owner Robbie Edger.
He wants you to be comfortable as you watch the drivers battle it out for the checkered flag.
Like a lot of owners, the pandemic hurt Edger’s business.
Last year these seats were empty after being forced to cancel 11 races because of CDC guidelines.
Edger says he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars, but he’s excited to once again open the doors.
He says there’s room for more than 3,000 fans.
He does not expect a sellout crowd, and says attendees can social distance with their groups.
The gates open this Saturday, April 10th at 4 p.m.
The first race will start at 7 p.m., but make sure you bring your mask.
