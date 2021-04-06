Man killed in fatal crash after car goes airborne

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning claimed the life of a Boaz man.
Ronald D. Parrish, 46, was killed when the car he was driving left the roadway, went airborne and struck a tree. Officials confirm he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on Alabama 68 near Dekalb County 192, two miles west of Collinsville.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.