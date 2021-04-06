Man arrested for shooting into occupied vehicle in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police received a report of a shooting into an occupied vehicle in the 1000 block of 6th Avenue on March 2.
Officers said the victim was inside his vehicle at the time of the shooting.
Through the course of the investigation, Montravious Shamere Walton, 25, was developed as a suspect.
Officers issued a warrant for his arrest for discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
On April 5, officers located Walton and placed him under arrest on the warrant. Walton was transported to the Morgan County Correctional Facility where he was booked in lieu of a $15,000 bond.
