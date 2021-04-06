Local businesses prepare for mask mandate expiration

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -In Huntsville, the City Council elected to follow the Governor’s lead two weeks ago, and will not put a new mask ordinance in place. But, that doesn’t mean it’s time to throw them away just yet.
WAFF spoke with several businesses in the Huntsville area yesterday asking if they were going to require visitors to mask up or not.
The most common answer was masking will be preferred but not required.
Many say the only preparations being put into place are signs that will be hung up stating that masks are preferred but not required for entry.
Almost every business says that workers will still be wearing masks and sanitation will still be a normal procedure.
Still, businesses have varied opinions,
Susan Blevins, Owner of Toy Place Downtown, says she will require customers to wear a mask after Friday.
Blevins says she and her customers are concerned about what could happen between now and May 1. She is delaying the decision because she has certain metrics she wants to see before dropping the mask mandate at her store.
“All along the most important thing to me has been meeting the comfort zone of my customers,” says Blevins.
“Most of my customers are telling me, keep the masks for another 3 to 4 weeks. So I want to be fair to everybody and comfort zones are a moving target.”
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.