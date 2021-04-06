Governor Ivey awards grants to six north Alabama law enforcement agencies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Six law enforcement agencies in north Alabama received grants from the Governor’s office on Tuesday.
In total, Gov. Kay Ivey awarded $127,722 to help with the purchase of new equipment or for updates to existing equipment.
“New equipment can help police and sheriff’s deputies be better prepared for what they may face on any given day as they work to protect and serve our communities,” Gov. Ivey said.
“I am pleased to assist these departments and offices in their efforts to keep their officers and communities safe.”
The following agencies received grants:
Town of Somerville: $22,188 - to purchase vehicle search lights, weapon racks, radios, shotgun security cabinets and other equipment to meet the needs of the Somerville Police Department
Marshall County Commission: $24,000 - to purchase new portable radios for the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. The new radios will be part of a compliance project meant to allow first responder agencies to communicate with each other across the state regardless of what band frequency they operate on.
Town of Gurley: $23,998 - to purchase body cameras, Tasers, radars, spike strips and bullet proof vests with carriers and accessories for the Gurley Police Department
DeKalb County Commission: $9,861 - to purchase enough Tasers to fully equip every deputy on staff with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office
City of Albertville: $23,914 - to assist in replacing outdated laptops mounted in Albertville Police Department patrol vehicles. The current computers are nearly 10 years old and not compatible with new software and have limited hardware capabilities
City of Hartselle: $23,760 - to assist in the purchase of new dash-mounted radars for the Hartselle Police Department to replace older hand-held radars
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.
“Gov. Ivey and ADECA support the efforts of these cities and counties to assist their officers and deputies in serving and protecting their communities,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.
