Getting the homeless population vaccinated

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Just like everyone, Alabama’s homeless population is at risk from COVID-19.
So, who’s making sure they have access to vaccines?
Relieved. That’s how Justin Braxton says he will feel once he gets vaccinated.
“I need my health,” said Braxton.
Braxton is experiencing homelessness, but he’s trying to get back on his feet.
“We need it. We’re out here every day and there’s a lot of people that get sick and I felt the vaccination will be very very needed,” said Braxton.
Crossroads Community Outreach Center is doing its part to inform the homeless community about vaccine eligibility
“We’re giving out flyers tomorrow for all the information about vaccinations,” said lead coordinator, Pete Chevalier.
Officials with Helen Keller Hospital and ADPH said while they would like for you to have some form of identification, an ID is not required in order to get a vaccine and this is a big deal for the homeless community because many of those folks do not have any form of identification.
“I think it’s a great thing because sometimes small things like that can make something so small a bigger problem,” said Braxton.
ADPH said in a statement : “Planning for COVID vaccine in homeless population is an important part of the pandemic response. Local entities that provide services to the homeless are engaged in vaccine planning for this population.”
There are two vaccine clinics in Florence this week that do not require an appointment.
One clinic is scheduled for April 8 at Sherrod Church of Christ. The second is will be on April 10 at the Handy Recreation Center.
Both clinics are from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
