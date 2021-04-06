First Friday’s return to downtown Florence summer 2021

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence is welcoming back a popular downtown event, First Friday’s is starting June 4! The event will return after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, Stephanie Vess, Executive Director of Downtown Florence Alliance, said the events will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the first Fridays in June, July and August, and from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. from September through December.
Interested vendors can access the application at DowntownFlorenceAlliance.com. There are currently 70 vendor spots available, according to Vess.
“All of the applications will be juried by a panel, and once they’re approved they will be able to select their booth,” Vess said. “There’s also an application on the website if somebody is interested in performing.”
Organizers usually start First Fridays in April, but this year they wanted to delay it a couple of months as an additional precaution.
Read the full story from our news partners at the Times Daily.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.