Deputies searching for porch pirate in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators in Madison County are looking for a woman who stole a package from the porch of a home on April 1.
According to deputies, a female driving an older model Ford Explorer/Expedition pulled into the driveway of a home in the 700 block of Dug Hill Road around 1 p.m. Authorities said the woman approached the front door and removed a package from the porch. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in identifying this woman.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Investigator Harvey at jharvey@madisoncountyal.gov or (256)533-8820.
