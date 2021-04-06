Deputies arrest DeKalb Jackson Water employee for stealing customers’ credit, debit card numbers

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - An employee of the DeKalb Jackson Water District is now in jail after deputies say she was stealing customers’ debit and credit card numbers for her own purchases.
On April 5, Jessica Kay Hosch, 33 of Rainsville, was charged with three counts of fraudulent use credit/debit card and three counts of identity theft.
Hosch was an employee of the DeKalb Jackson Water District in Ider. Deputies say she would obtain the credit or debit card numbers when customers would pay their bill and then use them to buy things online.
Investigators confirmed they found two victims of her crime in DeKalb County.
Officials with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office are asking all customers of the DeKalb Jackson Water District to check their bank statements and if you find any fraudulent charges, please call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801.
This investigation is ongoing as more charges are possible.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.