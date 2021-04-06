Beautiful Tuesday with plenty of sunshine, cool temps overnight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fair skies will remain in place overnight with hazy skies from the high pollen count, expect a vivid sunset tonight.
Overnight lows will stay mild with temps in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clouds will quickly move in during the morning hours on Wednesday with breezy winds from the southwest gusting over 20 miles per hour. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s to low 80s with higher humidity levels during the afternoon.
A line of rain showers and thunderstorms will move in from the west late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Isolated damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall will be possible along this line as it moves east early Thursday morning. Skies will clear out rapidly after the morning rain and storms, expect sunshine and high temps in the middle 70s for Thursday afternoon.
Another chance at rain looks likely for Friday morning and afternoon as scattered showers move through, temps will be in the low to middle 70s. Scattered to numerous rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday with temps in the lower 70s.
The long-term temperature outlook is looking cooler than average with highs back in the 60s by the middle to late part of next week.
